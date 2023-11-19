RS MP Anant Maharaj faces backlash after assault on follower

Cooch Behar: Rajya Sabha MP Nagendranath Roy, also known as Anant Maharaj, allegedly slapped one of his followers in a fit of anger, an incident that has gained widespread attention after the video went viral on social media. Anant Maharaj tried to pacify the worker.



On Friday evening, Anant Maharaj was on his way to Kuchlibari area of Mekhliganj Sub-Division. His car took the wrong road, leading to difficulty in turning the vehicle. Frustrated by the situation, he lost his temper and physically confronted one of

his followers.

The video, capturing the incident, started circulating on social media since Saturday, prompting public outcry.

Parthapratim Roy, spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress, commented: “Anant Maharaj has a history of making controversial statements. Anant Maharaj, now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, mirrored the indifference of BJP leaders towards common people. He continues to act without regard for common people. The assault on his own worker, as depicted in the viral video, only added to the scandal surrounding Anant Maharaj.”

Sukumar Roy, BJP Cooch Behar district president responded: “I am not aware of the matter so I will not comment on it.”

However, Anant Maharaj defended his actions, stating: “Discipline is necessary when mistakes are made. I took disciplinary action against one of my followers for an error, and he continues to be associated with me. Everyone has the right to discipline his child.”