Rs 8.5 cr drinking water project to be implemented in Kaliaganj soon

RAIGANJ: The Kaliaganj Municipality in North Dinajpur will soon implement a project for house-to-house water connection for the people of the town. The project is pegged at Rs 8.5 crore. Ramnivas Saha, Chairman of the Kaliaganj Municipality, talking to Millennium Post, stated: “A tender for this work will be floated in the next few days. Each and every house of Kaliaganj will get purified drinking water if they take this water connection.”



Kaliaganj, is a small subdivitional town of North Dinajpur. It has approximately thirty thousand households. Most people of the town use ground water using hand pumps or electric pumps. However, during the summer season, when the ground water table diminishes the town faces water scarcity. Priyanka Das, a local resident said: “During summer, water level goes down drastically and we face grave problems. The water project of the municipality will definitely bring relief.”

A small number of households already has water connections provided years back by the Municipality run by previous boards. More than ten thousand houses will be connected this time, stated a municipal authority official.

“Drinking water has been a problem and we are doing everything possible to mitigate it. By the end of 2024 each and every house will have drinking water supply,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced from a Government benefit distribution programme in Malda on

January 31.