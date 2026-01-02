Rs 8 cr projects turn single-crop land into triple-crop farmland

Alipurduar: In a significant boost to agriculture in the tribal-dominated Alipurduar district, irrigation projects implemented by the Alipurduar Zilla Parishad have transformed large stretches of single-crop land into triple-crop farmlands, benefiting hundreds of farmers.

For decades, agriculture in the district suffered due to rocky terrain, water scarcity and inadequate irrigation facilities, leaving vast cultivable areas dependent on a single crop. Over the past year, this long-standing challenge has been addressed through a series of targeted irrigation interventions.

During the current financial year, the Agriculture and Irrigation department constructed dug wells and tubewells across several blocks at a cost of Rs. 3.78 crore. Six dug-wells were built in the Dangite area of the Samuktala block alone. Additionally, irrigation-related works worth around Rs. 3.90 crore under the Agriculture Mechanical Department are nearing completion.

A key initiative has been the River Lift Irrigation (RLI) project, which lifts water directly from rivers to irrigate farmland in tribal belts. Five major RLI projects, costing Rs 1.30 crore, are currently underway in the district. Under the “Amader Para, Amader Samadhan” programme, 26 solar-powered dugwells are being constructed in the Kumargram Assembly constituency to convert rain-fed land into multi-crop farmland.

Preparations for the next financial year are also underway. A Rs. 2.80-crore proposal for installing 56 additional tube wells has reportedly received state approval and will commence after the tender process.

Anup Das, Karmadhyaksha of Agriculture of the Zilla Parishad, said priority was given to drought-prone regions affected by rocky land and chronic water shortages.

“The irrigation work carried out over the past year has benefited a large number of farmers. There is still considerable single-crop land in the tribal belt due to a lack of irrigation, but we are hopeful that the upcoming projects will provide a permanent solution,” he said.

According to Zilla Parishad sources, a single dugwell or tubewell can currently irrigate nearly 40 bighas of land, while the RLI projects are bringing even larger areas under irrigation.