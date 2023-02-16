Rs 5.25 cr facelift for Gajaldoba; work likely to finish in 6 months

jalpaiguri: Gajaldoba, a tourism hotspot in the Jalapiguri district, is all set to get a facelift. The state government has sanctioned Rs 5.25 crore for this project.



“Several projects relating to renovation and development of Gajaldoba had been sent to the state government. We have got administrative and financial approval for these projects. Renovation work will start soon. The whole work is projected to be completed within 6 months. Once the renovation work is complete, Gajoldoba will definitely have a new look,” stated Moumita Godara Basu, Chairperson, Gajaldoba Development Authority (GDA), who is also the District Magistrate, Jalpaiguri.

The GDA had sent a plan proposal for the renovation of Gajaldoba to the Urban Development Department, Government of West Bengal, based on which the fund has been sanctioned.

There is a plan to construct a watchtower. From the tower, visitors can get a spectacular view of the Teesta Barrage along with migratory birds, specially during the winters. One will have to pay an amount (ticket) to enter the watch tower.

There are many food stalls at Gajaldoba but the site has no toilet for the tourists. Community toilets will be constructed so that the visitors do not face any problems. The jetty which is used for boating will be renovated so that the tourists can get easy access to the boats.

Gajaldoba Development Authority is constructing a welcome gate. A ‘Biswa Bangla’ Globe will also be set up as part of the beautification plans. “Landscaping work will be carried out along some parts of Teesta River banks by Gajaldoba Development Authority to prevent river erosion,” added the Chairperson.

‘Bhorer Alo’, a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is dubbed as the largest integrated tourism project in India spread across 208 acre in Gajaldoba. About 15 km from Siliguri, it has emerged as a major destination for tourists.

In the last 5 years, Gajaldoba has been a witness to beautification and development projects by the GDA. Along with the boating facilities, special ‘Shikara’ like boats have been introduced.

A Topiary and Bonsai garden with a music system have come up in front of the youth hostel. A reading room, and ‘Experience Bengal’ stalls selling handicrafts and handloom items of Bengal have also come up in front of the Hawa Mahal at ‘Bhorer Alo.’