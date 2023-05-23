Rs 5 lakh fine imposed on Midland Nursing Home

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Midland Nursing Home in North 24-Parganas Belghoria for negligence in patient handling.



The WBCERC pronounced the judgement in connection with an incident in which an 18-year-old boy died following negligence on the part of the nursing home. The incident occurred in 2020 when the victim, a teenage boy, was denied admission to the nursing home, after being transferred from ESI Joka. The nursing home refused to admit the patient and he was kept outside for a long time. After the family members urged the hospital authorities, a Covid test was performed within 5 minutes and it was stated that the youth was Covid positive.

The patient was again transferred. Earlier this month, the WBCERC had directed Samaritan Hospital on Elgin Road to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to a patient whose right hand had to be amputated after the patient met with a road accident. The WBCERC spotted negligence on the part of hospital.