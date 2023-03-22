Rs 400 cr spent for dev work in N Dinajpur from 2011 to 2020

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha declared North Dinajpur as the best performer among the three districts of Gourbanga namely Malda, South Dinajpur and North Dinajpur. He stated that the North Bengal Development Department had spent Rs 400 crore in North Dinajpur district from 2011 to 2020 for development work of the district.

The North Bengal Development Department (NBDD) minister claimed that about ninety-eight per cent works of all ongoing projects of NBDD have been completed in North Dinajpur district. He assured that the remaining work will be completed within May this year.

After his visit to South Dinajpur and Malda on Tuesday, Udayan visited North Dinajpur on Wednesday to review progress of projects of the NBDD.

After the review meeting with the district administration and local public representatives at Karnajora Multipurpose Hall, he expressed satisfaction with the progress relating to works of development projects of the district.

After the administrative meeting, talking to the press and media reporters, Guha stated: “A total amount of four hundred crore has been spent for developmental work of North Dinajpur from 2011 to 2020 through North Bengal Development Department.”

When asked about the grievances shown by some villagers in various programmes including Didir Doot, Surakkha Kabaj, the minister stated: “People have the right to demand for more.” Sabina Yasmin, Minister of State, NBDD; State minister Golam Rabbani along with District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Mina and Sabhadhipati North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad Kabita Barman were also present in the review meeting.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Mina stated: “It is always encouraging when honest endeavor is appreciated.”