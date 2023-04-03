Rs 2L each given to families of Delhi fire victims

malda: The families of the three fire victims of Delhi were handed over cheques of Rs 2 lakh each by the District Magistrate of Malda as per the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



Ministers of state from Malda Sabina Yasmin and Tajamul Hossain along with top district officials, including Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate, Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Choudhary additional District Magistrate (general) visited the houses of the deceased migrant labourers in Baharal under Ratua police station, Enayetpur under the Manikchak police station and Narhatta under the English Bazar police station on Monday to meet and hand over the cheques to the bereaved families.

Other social benefit schemes like Lashmir Bhandar, widow pension, Krishak Bandhu are being processed to be endowed with these families.

Nitin Singhania said: “We are taking every care that these families get whatever government schemes they are eligible to. We have handed over the cheques of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families.”

At around 8:30 am on March 31, 2023 a fire broke out in Shastri Nagar, Delhi due to which 6 residents of Malda who were living in the adjacent building suffocated in the chemical fumes. At least 4 people died and 2 were injured.

Three of the deceased, from Malda included Fazlur Chowdhury (42) of Baikanthapur in Ratua, Jahedul Haque alias Milu (40) of Manikchak and Tulu Sheikh (40) of Nagrai Narhatta in English Bazar.

Their bodies were brought back to Malda from Delhi’s Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital on Sunday night accompanied by their relatives.

The state government bore the expenses for the same.

Two officers of Malda disaster management department accompanied the dead bodies to their houses from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international Airport, Kolkata.

The other two injured persons are residents of Chandipur in Sobhanagar area of English Bazar block in Malda.