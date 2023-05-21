‘Rs 2000 note withdrawal drama to hit common people hard once again’

Kolkata: On a day when Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee faced questioning by the CBI, the party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp criticism of the BJP-led government at the Centre on various issues.



Calling the Centre ‘authoritarian’, Banerjee said the Bengal government is committed to working for the people but the Centre is posing difficulties for the state. “On this day, in 2011, we were sworn in to replace a 34- year-old monster regime and to usher in the Ma Mati Manush government in West Bengal. We renew the pledge today and re-dedicate ourselves to the cause of the people. The agency-raj of an authoritarian government at the centre makes our task challenging, but millions over the country are with us in our march. Long live 20 May,” Banerjee tweeted.

On a number of occasions, she trained her guns on the Centre for not clearing dues under the 100 days work scheme, Awas Yojana scheme and others. On issues like demonetisation, Banerjee again took on the Centre by saying it had an “adverse impact” on the people of the country.

She tweeted: “Another whimsical & Tughlaqi demonetisation drama of Rs.2000 notes will hit the common people hard once again by subjecting them to massive harassment. These imperious measures are meant to camouflage the fundamentally anti-people & crony capitalist nature of this regime. Such misadventures by an oligarchic & authoritarian government will not be forgotten by the people at large at the time of reckoning.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress on its Twitter handle also attacked the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. “The DOUBLE INJUSTICE behind @BJP4India’s ‘Double Engine’ rhetoric: Jeopardizing livelihoods & pushing individuals into hazardous occupations by freezing MGNREGS funds. Exploiting NHRC to target the GoWB. Truly a masterclass in delivering hardship!”, Trinamool tweeted.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Saayoni Ghosh also launched a scratching attack on the Centre on Saturday. She tweeted: “Never seen a more double faced & deceitful PM than him. On one hand, Offering fake homage to Bapu, Mahatma…the father of the nation, the backbone of Indian independence movement & on the other hand inaugurating new parliament building on the 140th birth anniversary of savarkar… a man who pleaded acquittal in exchange of his lifelong obedient service to the british along with having deep influence on the killer of Gandhi n his likes. So belittling for the entire Nation.”