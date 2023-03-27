Rs 1.46 cr embankment repair work taken up along Sui River

raiganj: A project worth Rs 1.46 crore has been taken up by the Irrigation and Waterways department of the West Bengal government for embankment work along the River Sui in North Dinajpur.



Sui is a small river flowing through the Itahar block of North Dinajpur district. Mosaraf Hussen, TMC MLA of Itahar assembly constituency inaugurated the work on Sunday at Patagonia area of

Itahar block.

Erosion of the banks has caused considerable loss to adjacent land and houses of around seven villages located on the river banks.

According to villagers, owing to the erosion of the banks of the River Sui at least a hundred houses have been washed away in the last two decades. Two of them were destroyed in 2020.

“It was a priority for me as a public representative. This will be a permanent solution for the villagers and will help contain further damage specially during monsoons” stated Mosaraf Hussen. Irrigation and Waterways department under the state government has sanctioned Rs 1.46 crore to resolve the problem. Under this project both banks of the Sui river will be layered with concrete from erosion prone Patmuliaghat upto Srimantapur area.

Mohammed Sanaulla, a local villager said: “Many of us have lost our lands and houses owing to the erosion.”