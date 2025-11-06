Rs 1.36 cr insurance scheme for Serampore Mill staff

Kolkata: The Bengal government has announced a move to bring comprehensive insurance protection to workers at its cooperative spinning mill in Serampore, marking a renewed push to strengthen labour welfare in the state-run textile sector.

Sources confirmed that the West Bengal Co-operative Spinning Mills Ltd. (WBCSML), which produces polyester, viscose and cotton yarn, is set to introduce a Rs 1.36-crore insurance cover for its 40 employees. The plan aims to safeguard workers and their families under key legal provisions including the Workmen’s Compensation Act and the Fatal Accidents Act of 1855, along with common law benefits.

An official said that for employees working amid machinery, raw fibres and factory equipment, the move signals more than a compliance measure—it offers reassurance that the state intends to stand beside those who risk occupational hazards to keep the unit running. “Workers are the backbone of our cooperative units and their safety and dignity remain a priority,” the official said. Officials further said the upcoming insurance cover goes beyond statutory definitions by bringing every category of employee under the protection net, reflecting a wider vision of worker inclusion.

The Serampore mill, one of Bengal’s longstanding cooperative ventures, has witnessed the ups and downs of the textile economy for decades. With the state now seeking to revive cooperative production and local yarn-based manufacturing, ensuring worker protection has become a central focus. Industry observers see the plan as part of a larger effort to blend traditional manufacturing with modern welfare safeguards.

“If Bengal wants its cooperative industries to thrive again, it must first protect the people who run the looms and machines,” a labour-sector analyst said.

For the mill’s staff, many of whom have spent years in the unit, the initiative brings a renewed sense of stability. As one worker put it, “When the government prioritises our security, it gives us confidence to work better and plan for our families.”