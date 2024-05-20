‘RPF torturing hawkers of NJP Railway Station’

Siliguri: The All Bengal Trinamool Railway Hawkers Union (WBTRHU) affiliated to INTTUC has handed over a memorandum to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials alleging RPF excesses on hawkers on the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station (NJP).

They alleged that sometimes, the RPF officials arrest hawkers and clamp heavy fines on them. A protest was staged following which a memorandum was submitted at the office of RPF in NJP.

Sujay Sarkar, president of INTTUC NJP wing, said: “More than a thousand hawkers have been making a living by selling goods on trains from NJP Railway Station to Dupguri, Mainaguri, Falakata. The RPF has been arresting them or clamping heavy fines. This is unethical. We want the Railway officials to take serious note of this and also take strict action against this.”

On Monday, members, along with the leaders of WBTRHU, took out a protest rally from NJP Station. Later, a five-member team submitted a memorandum to Rajat Kundgir, Assistant Security Commander of RPF.

He said: “We have been taking steps against hawkers as per the instructions given by Railways. No hawkers without a license will be allowed inside the station premises.” Earlier too, RPF had evicted hawkers from the station premises. INTTUC had protested several times in support of the hawkers. They have threatened to embark on a larger movement if their demands are not met.