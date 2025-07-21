RPF seizes over 51 kg of ganja at Bidhan Nagar Road Station; 4 held

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division seized 51.21 kilograms of suspected ganja and arrested four individuals, including a woman, at Bidhan Nagar Road Railway Station on Saturday.

The contraband, valued at approximately Rs 10.24 lakh, was recovered following a specific intelligence input. Acting promptly, RPF teams deployed at Dakshineswar and Bidhan Nagar Road intercepted and detained the suspects, who were travelling aboard Train No. 13148 Down Uttarbanga Express.

During preliminary questioning, the accused reportedly admitted to transporting the substances from Bamanhat and Falakata Railway stations. They were allegedly en route to deliver the consignment to an unidentified recipient in Kolkata in exchange for a promised sum ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 each. The seizure was carried out in strict accordance with the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, in the presence of Alok Kumar Jena, Assistant Security Commissioner (ASC-II), RPF, Sealdah, and independent witnesses. Officials followed all necessary legal procedures, including videography, documentation and proper labelling of the seized evidence.

The ganja was found to be neatly packed. In addition to the narcotics, four mobile phones were also seized from the accused. The arrested individuals and the seized items were subsequently handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Sealdah, for further legal proceedings.