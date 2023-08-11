RPF seizes arms from train in Birbhum

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday evening seized 12 one shoter pistols from two abandoned bags from the Down Kanchanjungha Express in Birbhum.



According to sources, on Thursday evening, the Down Kanchanjungha Express was moving towards Sealdah through Birbhum district. While the train was at Murari Station, a team of Railway Protection Force on patrolling inside the train, spotted two abandoned bags.

When the other passengers were asked about the owners of those two bags, they failed to inform.

When the bags were opened, cops found several one shoter pistols kept concealed.

After the train reached Sainthia Station, the Railway Protection Force took away the bags and handed them over to the Government Railway

Police (GRP).

The police have registered a case and started a probe.