RPF rescues 957 minors in a year across ER zone

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway rescued 957 children in distress from railway stations across its zone between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, as part of its ongoing initiative “Operation Nanhey Faristey”.

According to a statement issued by ER, among the rescued were 584 boys and 373 girls. They were either lost, abandoned, separated from their families or found in situations that posed a risk to their safety and well-being at various stations under ER’s jurisdiction.

After rescuing the children, the RPF handed them over to Childline India Foundation and other child welfare organisations in coordination with government authorities, to ensure their safe custody and rehabilitation.

“Operation Nanhey Faristey is not just a campaign, it is a life-saving mission that continues to reunite children with their families and restore their right to a safe and secure childhood,” said an ER spokesperson.

Eastern Railway officials said the operation not only highlights the RPF’s ongoing commitment to child protection, but also showcases its collaborative approach with civil society organisations and authorities in addressing child vulnerability across the railway network.