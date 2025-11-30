RPF rescues 8 kids under ‘Operation Nanhe Fariste’

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force rescued eight minor children across the Eastern Railway network on November 28 under the nationwide drive “Operation Nanhe Fariste,” carried out to protect vulnerable minors and prevent trafficking, child labour and other forms of exploitation.

RPF teams from the Howrah, Sealdah and Asansol divisions traced the children from stations including Howrah, Pakur, Kolkata, Jasidih, Asansol and Dumka, as well as from onboard trains. All of them were handed over to the Child Help Line for counselling and follow-up action.

The rescues involved a girl travelling alone on the Ganga Sagar Express and a boy who boarded a Kolkata-bound train by mistake while trying to go to Pakur.

Another boy who had fled home to visit Kolkata and one found wandering at Dumka station were also rescued. Four others, who had left home after being scolded by their guardians, were traced from different locations.