RPF rescues 11 minors from getting trafficked

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 11 minor boys from a trafficking racket at Asansol railway station on Wednesday evening and arrested five traffickers.

On Wednesday evening, a Sub Inspector of the RPF was travelling in Jasidih-Tambaram Superfast Express general coach when she spotted 11 boys. Out of suspicion, the RPF personnel started talking with them and learnt they were being taken to South India for employment opportunities. Suspecting something unusual, the cops informed the RPF officials in Asansol. Accordingly, the RPF and the Government Railway Police personnel formed a joint team and raided the general coach and found the 11 boys.

During the initial inquiry, the cops became sure that the minor boys were getting trafficked. The joint team of the RPF and GRP also apprehended the five traffickers after being identified by the minor boys. During a detailed questioning, it was found that the boys are from Bihar, Jharkhand and Bengal. They told the cops that the five men had lured them with promises of lucrative employment opportunities in Chennai.

Later, a case was registered at the Asansol GRP, against the five accused and they were arrested. The rescued minors have been handed over to the Railway Child Help Desk, Asansol for counselling.