RPF recovers over Rs 32L from Howrah Station

Kolkata: In two separate incidents on Saturday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered Rs 32,80,000 in cash from two accused at the old complex of Howrah Railway Station.

According to RPF officials, the accused did not have any valid documents for the money.

Keeping a strong lookout for any such alleged illegal movement of cash, regular searches are being conducted at the Howrah station. During a similar search on Saturday, Rs 20 lakh and Rs 12,80,000 was found in cash after the personnel searched the bags of two individuals.

During the surveillance conducted by officers and staff of the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of Howrah along with the RPF of Howrah at Howrah Railway Station (old complex), one person was detained after Rs 20 lakh cash was found in the accused person’s possession.

The accused said that the amount was proceeds from a sale of gold ornaments but failed to produce any documents.

Another person was detained the same day after unaccounted cash of Rs 12,80,000 was found in his bag.

According to the officials, the accused was unable to give any satisfactory reply or produce any document.

Meanwhile, two more people were detained on the same day after 30 foreign liquor bottles worth Rs 15,000 were found in their possession. The accused had allegedly said that they were going to sell it in Bihar.