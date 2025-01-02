RPF of ER rescues 967 minors in 11 months

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway (ER) has rescued 967 minors from various stations and premises within its jurisdiction in 11 months in cases of fleeing from home and victims of human trafficking.

The rescues were carried out under the initiative ‘Operation Nanhe Faristey’ between January 2024 and November 30, 2024. Of the total number of rescues, 642 were boys and 325 were girls.

The operation saw the highest number of rescues in Howrah Division, where the RPF saved 469 minors, comprising 329 boys and 140 girls. Malda Division followed with 219 rescues, including 143 boys and 76 girls.

Asansol Division saw 182 minors rescued, with 117 boys and 65 girls, while Sealdah Division accounted for 97 rescues, made up of 53 boys and 44 girls.

A spokesperson for ER stated: “The RPF personnel, through their vigilance and prompt action, have played a crucial role in reuniting these children with their families or ensuring their placement in safe custody through the appropriate authorities.”