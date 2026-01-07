RPF nabs 4 with stolen mobile phones worth over Rs 1 lakh

Kolkata: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Eastern Railway arrested four offenders involved in theft of passengers’ belongings (TOPB) at Sealdah and Howrah stations on January 5, recovering four stolen mobile phones valued at about Rs 1.16 lakh, officials said.

The arrests were made during targeted surveillance and preventive checks under the RPF’s Mission Yatri Suraksha initiative to strengthen passenger safety across railway premises.

Two of the accused, along with the recovered phones, were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sealdah, where cases were registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The remaining two were handed over to the GRP at Howrah and were linked to previously registered cases.