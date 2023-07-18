RPF head constable felicitated for saving passenger’s life

Kolkata: General Manager of South Eastern Railway (SER) Anil Kumar Mishra on Tuesday felicitated the head constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Bokaro, Subhas Kumar for saving a passenger’s life.



On July 12, Kumar was on duty at Bokaro Steel City Railway Station when he saved the life of a woman, who was about to fall in the gap between train and platform while trying to board 12366 Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express.

For his alertness and dedication towards duty, Kumar was felicitated with cash reward and commendation certificate by GM at SER Headquarter in Garden Reach. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the IG-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of SER was also present at the felicitation ceremony.