RPF constable saves passenger at Howrah Stn

Kolkata: A constable from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Howrah North Post saved the life of a passenger at Howrah Railway Station’s Old Complex on the evening of January 2.

According to Railway officials, constable Abhishek Kumar saw a male passenger running towards the Howrah-Tarakeswar Local, which had just left Platform No. 3 at 7:45 pm.

The passenger lost his balance while trying to board the moving train and was dragged along it, coming dangerously close to falling into the gap between the train and the platform.

In a quick response, Kumar rushed to the spot and pulled the passenger to safety, preventing a possible disaster. Eastern Railway (ER) has commended constable Kumar for his quick thinking and action, which saved the passenger’s life.