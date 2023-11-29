RPF constable saves passenger

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable saved a passenger’s life after she fell in the gap between train and platform while trying to board a running train from Howrah Railway Station on Wednesday. The 40-year-old woman, resident of Arambagh, was saved by RPF constable LK Bauri who sprang to action and pulled the woman to safety while risking his life. Incidents like these take place quite often. According to the data shared by SER, the RPF were able to save the persons in 47 such cases till October this year. In the fiscal year, 2022-23, SER saved the highest number of people among all the Zonal Railways in India.