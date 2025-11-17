Rozgar Mela held in Siliguri

Siliguri: BJP’s two-day Rozgar Mela organised in Siliguri has received huge footfall as many job seekers participated in the fair and enquired about job opportunities in India.

Samik Bhattacharya, who participated in the inauguration of the fair, said the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organise this mela in North Bengal is to look at the amount of job seekers in North Bengal and there are plans to organise such a mela in South Bengal districts too.

According to Bhattacharya, there is a need for creating more job opportunities in the state as the number of job seekers is growing high in Bengal although there is enough talent.

The fair drew crowds from all over the state and around 59 major companies participated.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the MP of Rajya Sabha and president of the Darjeeling Welfare Society, expressed gratitude to participating companies and applauded the enthusiasm of the candidates.

“Rozgar Mela 2.0 reflects our collective commitment to ensuring that young people from North Bengal are not left behind in India’s growth story. The remarkable response over these two days shows the readiness of our youth to step into new roles with confidence and ambition,” he said.

Over the two days, more than 60 reputed companies from diverse sectors participated, providing job opportunities aligned with the aspirations of the region’s youth.

The mega employment fair concluded on a highly successful note, marking a significant milestone in the region’s journey toward inclusive growth and youth empowerment.