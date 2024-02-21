Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata empowers youth through zoo visit

Kolkata: The Royal Thai Consulate-General in Kolkata on February 16 in collaboration with Harinalaya Mini Zoo and BLS International, organised a memorable day trip to the zoo for the children of Tiljala SHED, a non-profit dedicated to empowering marginalised women and youth.

Recognising the importance of youth empowerment and environmental awareness, the initiative aimed to inspire the children to make conscious decisions for a more sustainable future. The children explored the wonders of the animal kingdom at Harinalaya Mini Zoo, hoping to spark their interest in wildlife conservation and a smaller carbon footprint. The trip included a zoo visit, a special Thai lunch with a menu prepared by the Consul-General’s personal chef, and handover of gifts for each child. The Consulate-General wishes to extend sincere gratitude to the Harinalaya Zoo staff and BLS International for their invaluable support in making this event a success. Siriporn Tantipanyathep, Consul-General of Thailand in Kolkata, along with other officials and staffs of the consulate were present at the event.