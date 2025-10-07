Royal era’s Mahalakshmi Puja held at Cooch Behar’s Kathamiya Temple

Cooch Behar: The 402-year-old Mahalakshmi Puja tradition, from the royal era, continued this year too at the Kathamiya Temple in Madanmohan Bari, Cooch Behar.

The ancient ritual, which dates back to the time of the princely state, continues to uphold the traditions once observed at the royal palace.

The puja was performed on Monday evening by Rajpurohit Dinendranath Bhattacharya, who said that every ritual is conducted strictly according to scriptural guidelines. “Here, not only Goddess Mahalakshmi, but also Lord Indra, the king of the gods, is worshipped alongside her,” he explained.

Like other royal pujas of Cooch Behar, the Mahalakshmi Puja involves a sacrificial ritual, a long-standing custom of the royal household. Traditionally, a pair of pigeons is sacrificed, followed by food offerings to the deity.

Although Lakshmi Puja is celebrated in every household across Cooch Behar, this royal Mahalakshmi worship attracts a large number of devotees. The idol of Mahalakshmi here is distinct from conventional depictions — she is shown riding an elephant instead of the usual owl, symbolising power and prosperity.

According to the Cooch Behar Devatra Trust Board, all royal pujas are performed following the sacred customs established by the Maharajas. Historically, Mahalakshmi Puja was held at the royal palace on Kojagari Purnima Tithi, with the Maharaja and members of the royal family personally participating. Later, the ritual was shifted to Madanmohan Bari, where it continues to this day at the Kathamiya Temple.

In this unique tradition, both Mahalakshmi and Indra are worshipped together — Mahalakshmi for wealth and Indra for strength and sovereignty. Following the rituals, the idol will be immersed on Tuesday morning at Bairagi Dighi. As part of the ceremony, Magur fish are also sacrificed, maintaining a centuries-old royal custom.