Royal Bengal Tigress Kika gives birth to a cub

Siliguri: There is an atmosphere of celebration at the Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri with the advent of a new guest.



The white Royal Bengal Tigress Kika has given birth. However, out of the two, one was born dead. The other cub along with the mother Kika are in the best of health and spirits.

The forest department is overjoyed with the birth of a Royal Bengal Tiger cub. According to the park authorities, Kika gave birth to the cubs on 12 July. With the birth of Kika’s cub, the number of Royal Bengal tigers in the Park has increased to 11.

Sourav Chowdhury, the Member Secretary of the State Zoo Authority, said: “Mother and cub are healthy. Kika gave birth to a dead cub also. The park authorities have been instructed to take care of the mother and the other cub.”

Currently, Kika and her cub are kept under round-the-clock surveillance at the night shelter.

The mother and cub will be in the night shelter for the next three months. Visitors won’t be able to see them during this period. A team of vets is observing them.

Beef, Chicken, Buffalo meat, and vitamins are being given to Kika. Surveillance is going on through CCTV cameras. Incidentally, in 2017, the park authorities brought Sheela and Snehashish, the Royal Bengal tigers, to the park.

In 2018, Sheela gave birth to three cubs. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee then named them Kika, Rika and Ika. Later, Ika died. Kika and Rika remain in the park.