Royal Bengal Tiger spotted in Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduar: After Newarvalley, the Royal Bengal Tiger has been sighted in the Buxa Tiger Reserve, marking the second appearance of the majestic species in North Bengal within just 7 days. Foresters have expressed excitement over this development.



Apurba Sen, the Field Director of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, commented: “This is undeniably a positive development for tiger conservation in Buxa. We have been diligently working to establish an ideal habitat for tigers in the reserve.”

The Forest department released a picture of a tiger in the Buxa Forest on December 12, 2021. After almost two years, the department claims that there is now no doubt about the presence of tigers in the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

Foresters couldn’t confirm whether the full-grown male tiger, captured in the camera trap deep in the forest of the Pana Range of the Buxa Tiger Reserve, was the same tiger photographed in 2021. However, they acknowledged that the 2021 tiger had migrated to Buxa from the Raimona Tiger Reserve in the neighbouring state of Assam.

Over the last five years, the department has tirelessly worked to create vast green grasslands in the Buxa Tiger Reserve to serve as a suitable habitat for tigers. To ensure a stable food supply for tigers, approximately 1000 barking deer and spotted deer have been released step-by-step. Earlier this year, a group of tiger experts from the National Tiger Conservation Authority expressed satisfaction with the successful settlement of tigers in Buxa during their observation.