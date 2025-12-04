Row over auto parking triggers gunshot in Sinthi

Kolkata: Tension prevailed in the Seven Tanks area under Sinthi Police Station after a resident allegedly fired a shot during an argument over auto-rickshaw parking on Tuesday night.

No one was injured, but police have begun an inquiry. Officers said a case would be registered if a formal complaint is lodged. According to sources, around 10.30 pm, auto driver Soumen Adhikary parked his vehicle in front of 30F, Hare Krishna Sett Lane. The house owner, Umesh Samanta, 78, objected and asked him to move the auto-rickshaw. An altercation followed, during which Samanta allegedly went inside his room, returned with a pistol and fired a round into the air.

The gunshot triggered panic in the neighbourhood, prompting locals to alert police. Officers from Sinthi police station reached the spot and began questioning those involved. It was later learnt that Samanta holds a valid licence for the pistol.

Police have detained Samanta for questioning. Preliminary suspicion is that he fired the shot to scare the driver and create panic. Until last reports, no complaint had been filed at the police station.

“If any complaint comes, a case will be registered and necessary legal action will follow,” said Deputy Commissioner (North) Dipak Sarkar.