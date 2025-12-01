Row erupts over Suvendu Adhikari’s plan to inaugurate Hanuman idol at Malda temple

Malda: A fresh wave of political tension has erupted in Malda after objections were raised over the inauguration of a Lord Hanuman idol by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari.

The ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday at a temple in the Phulbari–Pakurtala area of English Bazar, has ignited controversy, with a section accusing the BJP of politicising an age-old religious institution ahead of elections.

The dispute emerged just a day before Adhikari’s planned visit to Malda, where he is also expected to address a political meeting. TMC worker Sujit Das, a member of the family traditionally associated with the temple’s service, alleged that the BJP is attempting to use the temple for political gains.

“This temple has been under our family’s service for generations. It has never been given a political colour” Das said. “A committee was later formed and BJP leader Amlan Bhadhuri now oversees its activities. But bringing Suvendu Adhikari to inaugurate the idol just before elections is a political move. Many people from different political backgrounds are connected with this temple. We don’t want politics in our family temple. If the committee still goes ahead with this, we will take necessary steps.”

Countering the allegation, BJP leader Amlan Bhadhuri claimed the TMC is deliberately trying to create unrest around a purely religious event. “This is an old temple with significant history. At one point, it even had its own land, which the former sevayets ruined. They no longer take care of the temple,” he said. “Local people formed a committee to preserve it, and they themselves installed the Hanuman idol. Suvendu Adhikari has become a figure of trust for Hindus across Bengal. People want him to come. This is not politics; TMC is doing dirty politics by objecting.”

District Trinamool Congress president Abdur Rahim Boxi urged restraint, arguing that the Opposition leader should avoid locations where controversy already exists.

“Anyone can visit a temple and offer prayers — no one objects to that,” Boxi said. “But when an event acquires a political tone, people naturally protest. The TMC stands with the people who are opposed to politicising a sacred place.”

The temple dispute comes amid an already heated political atmosphere in Malda, with the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, scheduled to hold a public meeting in Gazole on December 3 and Suvendu Adhikari set to arrive a day earlier. As both parties trade charges, Malda braces for heightened political friction wrapped in a religious backdrop.