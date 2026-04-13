Row deepens over BJP’s Dipanjan Chakraborty’s service claims

Kolkata: The controversy surrounding BJP’s Uttarpara candidate Dipanjan Chakraborty intensified on Sunday, with fresh questions emerging over his claims regarding his professional background, particularly his alleged association with the NSG and international assignments.



Adding to the row, the CAPF Welfare Association held a press meet and alleged multiple inconsistencies in Chakraborty’s statements. The association questioned his claim of serving as an agent of the RAW for 15 years before retiring and subsequently working with the NSG for 35 years, stating that such a trajectory was “not practically possible.” It further claimed that NSG tenures are typically limited to short-term deputations of around 3–5 years.

The association also raised concerns over Chakraborty’s public disclosure of alleged RAW service, noting that intelligence operatives are bound by strict confidentiality norms and are generally not permitted to reveal such roles openly.

Further scrutiny has also been directed at his use of the term “NSG commando,” with experts pointing out that it is not an official designation within the force and seeking clarity on his exact role and rank. Questions have also been raised about his claim of having worked with Interpol, as such assignments are typically undertaken by officers from central agencies on deputation.

Additionally, Chakraborty’s statements about carrying out operations in Pakistan have drawn reactions from security experts, who note that offensive cross-border missions are generally conducted by personnel from the armed forces. This has led to further demands for clarity on whether he had any prior military service, and if so, details of his unit and tenure.

While educational qualifications and professional histories are often considered personal matters, observers argue that once such claims become part of electoral campaigning, they invite public scrutiny. Voters, they say, have the right to seek clarity and transparency regarding the credentials presented before them.