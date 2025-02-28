Route 46 bus services likely to normalise from today

Kolkata: The temporary stalling of bus services in route 46, 46A and 46 B inconveniencing passengers for the last three days is likely to be resolved by Saturday with the intervention of minister in-charge of state Transport department Snehasis Chakraborty.

63 buses plying on these routes which cover Kolkata Airport, Baguiati, Kestopur, Chinar Park, New Town, Kankurgachi, College Street, Bowbazar, Esplanade, went off roads since Wednesday due to unrest between worker syndicates and owners. Daily commuters on this route are facing hardships. Wednesday being a government holiday, on Thursday, commuters complained of dearth in services. The bus owners had written to the Transport department for intervention.

“I have instructed the police administration to take steps as per law against the person who has orchestrated the protest. The state is committed to ensuring that the passengers don’t suffer due to such internal disputes,” said Chakraborty.

The department is speaking to conductors and drivers of this route so services can be started as early as possible. Around 230 workers are involved in this route.

The bus owners have complained that one union leader Hiralal Kheur had siphoned off bonuses of the employees.

This led to the protest demanding action against Hiralal. Sources said he is absconding and the police are trying to trace him.