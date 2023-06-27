Round-the-clock cyber helpline launched by Bidhannagar Police

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police has introduced a round-the-clock cyber helpline — 9038333444 — where people can seek assistance in case of any cybercrime.



Also in case of any bank fraud, initial action will be taken on the basis of the information provided by the victim over the phone.

On Monday on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023, the cyber helpline was launched in the presence of Debashish Roy, Director General (DG) Railways, Jag Mohan Director, Civil Defence and other senior officers of West Bengal Police along with Gaurav Sharma Commissioner of Police (CP) Bidhannagar. Police informed that the project is an endeavour to provide round-the-clock assistance for any kind of cyber-related queries to ensure zero tolerance towards cyber fraud. Also, people can discuss any of their doubts and queries regarding cyber issues with cyber-trained police personnel who will be receiving the calls on the helpline number.

While talking about the functioning of the helpline, Biswajit Ghosh, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Detective Department, Bidhannagar Police said: “This round-the-clock helpline has been started to assist people without any delay. If any victim of cyber fraud calls us our officers will guide him or her about the primary steps which are need to be followed urgently. Formal complaints and other issues will be taken up later.”

Sources informed that this helpline is expected to be a success in terms of providing immediate help to the victims of bank fraud.

According to a police officer, if any bank fraud through cyberspace is reported immediately after the incident, the money can be blocked before getting withdrawn or getting transferred to multiple bank accounts.

“As we can upload the details on the central cyber crime reporting portal, the cheated money can be blocked before fraudsters can withdraw. A formal complaint can be given later for registering a case,” said the officer.