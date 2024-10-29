Round Table India hosts Diwali event in Siliguri

Siliguri: Round Table India (RTI) hosted the ‘Diwali Haat - RTI Gives’ event, a Diwali celebration aimed at bringing joy to underprivileged communities in Siliguri.

Held at Siddhi Vinayak Banquet on October 27, the event welcomed over 1,200 people throughout the day, providing them with a unique shopping experience at no cost.

RTI collected unused items from homes across Siliguri, sorted them and displayed them at the Diwali Haat. Those invited could pick from a wide array of festive items, including apparel, footwear, decorations and toys, fostering a spirit of giving and joy among both donors and recipients. The event brought together community members who donated items and volunteered, embodying the essence of Diwali: spreading light and happiness. RTI leaders expressed their gratitude to the community. Shantanu Kedia and Anurag Agarwal, presidents of Round Table India - SART 232 and SART 274, thanked all participants, saying: “We are overwhelmed by the response to Diwali Haat and the support we received from the local community. We are happy to see people come together for a great cause and enjoy the festive season.”

Rahul Singhania, Chairman of RTI, highlighted the organisation’s ongoing social initiatives: “Freedom Through Education (FTE)” and “Project HEAL.” FTE aims to provide education for underprivileged children by building schools across India, while HEAL focuses on delivering essential medical aid and healthcare infrastructure to under-resourced areas.

The event organizers, Utsav Mittal and Dheeraj Bajla, chairmen of RTI SRT220 and SFRT332, emphasised the spirit of Diwali in their message.