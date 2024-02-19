The Rotary Club of Siliguri in a Press conference on Monday announced the Rotary Premium League which will be held at Himalayan English High School (Eastern Bypass Road), Siliguri on February 25. A total of 5 teams will be participating in the League, including Rotary club of Siliguri, Rotary Club of Siliguri midtown, Rotary club of Siliguri metropolitan, Rotary club of Siliguri Uttaryon and Rotary club of Siliguri green. There will be 10 league matches and each team will play two matches. The top 2 teams will play finals. This will be a full-day event, briefed Rotarian Pulkit Bansal, project chairman. Rotarian Ajit Thakur thanked the press members and assistant governor Rotarian Shiv Shankar launched the poster of the Rotary Premier League. The League is being organised to create a bond among Rotary Clubs in Siliguri and sportsmanship among players