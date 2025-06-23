Rotary Club of Siliguri Uttarayan holds 12th installation ceremony

Siliguri: The Rotary Club of Siliguri Uttarayan held its 12th installation ceremony, appointing Animesh Jha as president and Rajiv Ranjan Ojha as secretary for the 2025-26 term. Speaking at the event, Jha emphasised the importance of collective effort and pledged to focus on children’s education, school development and environmental initiatives.

The ceremony was graced by BSF IG Mukesh Tyagi as chief guest and attended by various dignitaries and Rotary members. Outgoing president Brij Mohan Garg extended his support to the new leadership. Rotary international president Rtn. Martins de Camargo and District Governor Kameshwar Singh Elangbam also conveyed their congratulations. The programme was conducted by Kaushik Bhattacharya and last year’s executive members were felicitated for their contributions.