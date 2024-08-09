Rotary Club of Siliguri Medics’ 3rd installation ceremony held

Siliguri: The 3rd Installation ceremony of Rotary Club of Siliguri Medics for the year 2024-25 was organised on August 4 in Siliguri. In the oath taking ceremony, the new committee of Rotary Club of Siliguri Medics (24-25) was formed. Rotary Club of Siliguri Medics President (24-25) Rtn. Dr Suman Gupta ; Dr Abhijit Sharan the secretary; Chief Rtn Uday Mani Pradhan (Past District Governor), Rtn JK Subbaiah Assistant Governor Zone VII,



Prof (Dr) Indrajit Saha Principal, NBMC&H; Dr. Sanjay Malik MSVP, NBMC&H; Rtn. Dr Sandeep Sen Gupta Dean, Student Affairs, NBMC&H were also present.

During this oath taking ceremony, last year’s president of Rotary Club of Siliguri Medics Rtn Dr Chhabi Kedia, Secretary, Rtn. Dr. Kajal Kumari, Treasurer and Project president handed over their responsibilities to the new committee.

During the ceremony, the last year’s committee was honored with awards for the work done by them. The newly-elected president gave his welcome speech and presented his vision for the whole year. The last year’s president arranged a beautiful award ceremony where he appreciated and honored the previous team for their hard work and dedication.