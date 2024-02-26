Rotary Club of Ballygunge organises ‘Shantihi’ event

Shantihi, Peace Through Cinema and Music, a major event organised by Rotary Club of Ballygunge, was held on Saturday evening at Rotary Sadan. It began with a heart touching musical performance by specially-abled children of National Institute of Professionals, led by Debojyoti Roy.

Thereafter, in the presence of District Governor of Rotary District 3291, Hiralal Yadav, several eminent persons were felicitated as goodwill ambassadors and awarded for excellence in their respective professions.

“Annapurna Swadist” presented the talk show with film makers Kamaleswar Mukherjee and Atanu Roy Choudhury, Actor and musician Arindam Ganguly, actress and dancer Megha Daw, Singer Mekhala Das Gupta, scriptwriter and Director Debapratim Das Gupta (Taju), eminent footballer Pradip Choudhury and Wg Cdr Himangshu Tiwari. The very interesting and lively talk show among the film personalities which followed was highly appreciated by the audience. The evening ended with a captivating musical performance by the eminent singer Saikat Mitra.

Media partners of this important event were Aajkaal and Millennium Post and the digital partners were Aajkal.in and Daakbangla.com.