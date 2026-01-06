Roots pride: Mumbai girl brings robotics workshop to Balurghat

BALURGHAT: In a heartwarming display of hometown pride, 10th-grade student Kavya Majumdar from a prominent Mumbai school conducted a robotics workshop at Techno India Group Public School in Balurghat on Monday, inspired by her deep family ties with Balurghat.

Kavya’s parents, Shubhabrata Majumdar and Tania Mahanta, both hail from Balurghat, where they completed schooling up to Class 12 before pursuing higher education and careers in Mumbai. Her grandparents and great-grandparents also have their roots here. “The pull of my roots brought me back,” Kavya told reporters at a press meet under ‘Project ZUL’.

She shared how success in the First Tech Challenge sparked her robotics passion. “Through this technology, we can address climate change, environmental conservation, water management and weather data. Today, students learned hands-on with pens and kits. I’ll provide kits to teachers, stay in touch and aim to contribute to society—especially Balurghat.”

Responding to queries, Kavya revealed plans for future research on fluorosis, a groundwater issue plaguing the district. “We’re thrilled and honoured. Giving back to Balurghat means the world to us, as locals ourselves,” said Shubhabrata Majumdar.

Techno India Group Public School Vice-Principal Shubhabrata Sinha praised the initiative: “Commendable effort. We’ll extend full cooperation.” Students also showed keen enthusiasm for the workshop.