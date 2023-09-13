Roopa Ganguly: Will be happy if ED, CBI takes action against ‘corrupt’ BJP leaders

Actor-turned-politician and former BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly said that she will be happy if action is taken by Central probe agencies against “corrupt leaders” in BJP.

A video of Ganguly went viral where she was purportedly heard making the statement.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) posted this video on social media, describing it as an “honest admission of guilt” by a BJP insider on how the central probe agencies are selectively being used against the leaders of opposition parties.

“I will be more than happy if ED and CBI nabs anyone in my own party who is involved in corruption,” Ganguly was heard saying in the video.

Her statement assumes significance in the wake of Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with the multi-crore recruitment corruption case in the state’s education sector.

Banerjee accused the BJP of using Central probe agencies as political tools.

TMC posted on X: “In a startling confession, @BJP4Bengal heavyweight and former Rajya Sabha MP @RoopaSpeaks, has pulled back the curtain on the putrid underbelly of her own party. With brutal candor, she has admitted that within the BJP’s hallowed halls reside corrupt leaders who, by all rights, should be probed, if not arrested, by @dir_ed and @CBIHeadquarters. Finally, an honest acknowledgement of guilt!”

TMC has been alleging that no action is ever taken against the “corrupt” BJP leaders and that Ganguly’s claim now validates their statement.