Rooftop solar panels to be installed in 1K schools across state

Kolkata: A total of 1,000 schools across the state are going to be installed with rooftop solar panels by the state Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources department in the current financial year. To facilitate this initiative, all District Inspectors of Schools (DIs) have been asked by the state School Education department to submit a list of schools that meet the feasibility criteria for the installation.

District-wise targets for the installation of solar panels have been set. The highest number of schools selected will be from North 24-Parganas (103), followed by South 24-Parganas (88), East Midnapore (75), West Midnapore (72) and Hooghly (68). In Kolkata, 45 schools will be selected to be a part of the rooftop solar installation programme.

Several feasibility criteria must be met for a school to be selected. These include having at least 1,000 sq ft of shadow-free rooftop space, no tall buildings or trees obstructing the south direction, a concrete and stable roof ready for installation, accessible roofing via permanent stairs and sufficient water availability for washing the solar modules.

In addition to school details and requirements, DIs have been asked to report the total amount of electricity bills paid by the selected schools over the last one year. Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Bengal Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association, emphasised the importance of maintenance post-installation.

“After installation, maintenance needs to be monitored and measures should be taken to ensure that any extra energy is used for the development of the schools.”