Rooftop ban to hit Kolkata’s F&B scene; restaurateurs willing to adapt lawfully

KOLKATA: Planning a romantic candlelight dinner with your girlfriend at a rooftop restaurant, enjoying the skyline of Kolkata? You might want to change your ‘dinning under the stars’ plan. After the fire at Hotel Rituraj near Burrabazar killed 14 people, the KMC has announced a citywide ban on rooftop restaurants and commercial setups on terraces. The crackdown has already begun. A section of LMNOQ Skybar at Celica Park, Park Street, has been demolished. Other popular spots like The Black Cat Lounge, Boujee House, AMPM, Moti Mahal Delux and Barbeque Nation have shut their operations as well. Owners are concerned about the financial blow but are prepared to cooperate. Roots, a sprawling 18,000 sq ft rooftop eatery on Chowringhee Road, is yet to receive an official notice. “Yes, our business will be hit hard, but we will follow orders,” said a representative from Roots.

Post-Covid, rooftop dining became a trend across Kolkata, with several new places opening and even luxury hotels joining the scene. These spots have become weekend favourites, offering open-air ambience and scenic views. For people in South Kolkata, What’s Up near Rabindra Sarobar has been a go-to spot for its outdoor seating. The café is running the indoor area for now. “We haven’t received an official notice yet,” a staff member said. Serra Café in Sector V, frequented by tech professionals, has shut the outdoor seating and is only operating indoors. “Yes, it will hurt our business and affect jobs too. But we’ll follow what the authorities say,” said an official. Interestingly, many diners welcome the decision. “Places like Hammer and Octa have tiny, stuffy lifts and barely any room to move. Hookahs, alcohol, and other flammable stuff are lying around and they have no proper fire exits. They’re ticking time bombs,” said Shreyoshi Ghosh, an MNC employee. “As customers, we should also be more careful about where we go. It’s our life at stake. Businessmen often care more about quick profits than safety. They’ll claim insurance, but what about us?” Another foodie Raktim Biswas said: “I loved dining under the stars but safety comes first. Better late than never that the KMC took note.” He, however, questioned: “Why the permissions were given in the first place.”