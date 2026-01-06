Roof collapse kills 1, hurts 4

Kolkata: An elderly woman died and four others, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured after a portion of a concrete roof collapsed on them while they were asleep in the Karaya area early Monday morning.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:10 am when the five members of a family were sleeping at their rented house on Samsul Huda Road. It was learnt that the family stays on the ground floor of the four-storey residential building. Around 3:10 am, a large chunk of concrete fell on the five people while they were sleeping. Hearing the sound of collapse, other family members and people staying on other floors woke up. When they went to the room, they found the five people trapped under the concrete chunk.

They were immediately rescued and rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH), where the elderly woman, identified as Rabia Khatoon (65), was declared brought dead.

Among the other four persons, a man identified as Whad Abdul was shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital (NRSMCH). The other three injured, including the minor girl, were discharged after necessary treatment from the CNMCH.It is alleged that the house was not maintained properly by the owner despite repeated requests by the residents. Police have cordoned off the spot while KMC authorities have been informed. No complaint was lodged till the last reports came in.