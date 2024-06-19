Rogi Kalyan Samiti will arrange train tickets for injured patients: Mayor

Siliguri: The Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) will arrange train tickets to send back injured patients of the train accident that occurred at Rangapani, Nirmaljyot area in Siliguri. This was stated by Gautam Deb, chairman of RKS, after visiting North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) on Wednesday. Presently, 30 injured patients are undergoing treatment at NBMCH.



Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have confirmed that the part of the limb that was found at the incident spot belonged to Subhajit Mali, a passenger who died in the accident.

“Ten people have died in the train accident so far. The limb, which was counted as a death, increasing the death toll by one, belonged to a dead passenger who was already featured in the list of deceased. Thus, the count has come down by one. As many as 30 patients are undergoing treatment. Out of the 30, three are in trauma care. One of the three patients is in critical condition. He has internal organ injuries, while other patients are in observation and orthopedic wards,” said Dr Sanjay Mallick, Superintendent of NBMCH. Talking to mediapersons, following his visit to the hospital, Deb said: “We will arrange train tickets for the patients. For those whose family members did not come to take them home, we will send a medical worker with them to drop them home. We will bear all the transportation costs.”

Along with NBMCH, Gautam Deb met Mannu Kumar, the injured co-pilot of the freight train which had collided with Kanchanjungha Express train. He also met with Chaitali Majumder of Lake Town, Siliguri, another injured passenger using whose name a complaint was lodged at GRP against loco-pilots.

The Mayor complained that the Railways is blaming loco-pilots to cover up its own negligence. “Not a single anti-collision device has been installed in Bengal. There was a fault in the signalling system, but they are blaming the loco-pilots to cover up their faults. Chaitali in whose name the complaint against the loco-pilots was lodged stated that she does not know anything about the complaint and that it is fabricated. Chaitali’s family has requested legal assistance. We will definitely help the family,” said Deb.