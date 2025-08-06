‘Robust growth’: Bengal GST collection up by 12% in July, touch Rs 5895 cr

Kolkata: West Bengal recorded a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July 2025.

The state collected Rs 5,895 crore this July, compared to Rs 5,257 crore in the same month last year, according to provisional figures released by the Government of India.

“Glad to share that West Bengal has reported a robust 12 per cent year-on-year growth in gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July 2025, recording collection of Rs 5,895 crore, compared to Rs 5,257 crore in the same month last year,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on her X handle.

She added that the cumulative growth rate in the state’s GST revenue till July stood at 7.71 per cent.

“This marks a steady improvement in business and consumption in West Bengal, which is a sign of good economic health,” Banerjee further posted.

According to sources in the Finance department, West Bengal’s GST collection from April to July has amounted to Rs 16,400 crore.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s gross GST revenue rose to Rs 1.96 lakh crore in July, reflecting a 7.5 per cent increase from July 2024 and a 6 per cent rise over the collections in June this year.

The GST Council is expected to meet later in August, although the government has not yet announced a specific date. Key items on the agenda include rationalisation of GST rates and simplification of the tax regime.