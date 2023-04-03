‘Robots to be used for dousing fire in Siliguri’

siliguri: After Kolkata now an advanced robot will be used to extinguish the fire in Siliguri stated Sujit Bose, the Minister in-charge of the Fire department. The Siliguri Fire department is going to get modern fire extinguishers also.



“Especially, in those places where the temperature increases due to massive fire, and it becomes difficult for the firemen to enter, this robot will be used to douse the fire,” stated Bose, after a meeting with the officials of the Fire department in Uttarkanya, the branch Secretariat of West Bengal Government in Siliguri on Monday.

He said that the state Fire department had already purchased four robots. The trial runs of the robots have been completed. These robots have successfully doused fire in several fire incidents in Kolkata. One of the robots will be sent to Siliguri.

“We have decided to send a robot to Siliguri. Earlier, ladders had been sent as firefighting equipment by the fire department. There are plans to ship more devices in the near future,” the minister added.

On this day, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the Additional Chief Secretary of the department was also present in the meeting. Apart from the fire officials of different areas of North Bengal, the minister also spoke to the members of various business organizations.

The Minister and Additional Chief Secretary requested officials to send future proposals in written form to the state Fire department.