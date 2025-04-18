Robert Vadra appears before ED on 3rd day

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the ED on the third straight day on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a 2008 Haryana land deal case.

The 56-year-old has been questioned for over ten hours in the last two days as part of the investigation and

the recording of his statement process under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will continue Thursday, officials said.

He reached the ED office in central Delhi shortly after 11 am accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is MP from Wayanad.

Vadra had called the ED action borne out of “political vendetta” against him and his family, and said that while he has always cooperated with the agency and furnished thousands of pages of documents, he needed a “closure” in these cases which are almost 20 years old.

The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana’s Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram.