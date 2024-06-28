Robbery in jewellery shop at Budge Budge

Kolkata: Within just 17 days of a robbery at a jewellery shop in Domjur of Howrah, another heist occurred at a jewellery shop in Budge Budge of South 24-Parganas on



Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 pm on Friday, three armed robbers, disguised as customers, entered a jewellery shop in the Mithapukur area of Buita in Budge Budge.

The accused trio asked the shop owner to show their collection. Suddenly, the robbers drew firearms and threatened him with dire consequences if he did not hand over the gold ornaments. Later, the robbers took away gold jewellery worth more than Rs four lakh along with Rs 60000 cash. The faces of the miscreants were covered with black cloth and all of them were wearing helmets.

While the miscreants were fleeing on their motorcycles, the shop owner screamed for help but the robbers fled unobstructed as there were just a few people nearby who were scared to confront the armed robbers.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the registration and other details of the motorcycles used by the robbers.