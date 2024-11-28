Robbery bid foiled in Raiganj, four arrested

Raiganj: In a swift operation, police foiled an attempt of robbery at Subashganj Market in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday night. Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement arrested four miscreants identified as Suman Sarkar, Sujay Das, Gaurav Sarkar and Rakesh Paswan. A 9 mm pistol along with ammunition was seized from the accused. Police on the basis of information of their intelligence raided the market place and apprehended them.

According to a police official of Raiganj Police Station, the gang of eight had gathered near a nationalised bank with plans for a

robbery. Police raided the spot, leading to the arrest of four while the remaining fled. All arrested are residents of Kanchanpally and Subashganj villages. The suspects were presented in court with a request for police remand. A manhunt has been launched to capture the other fugitives. Investigations are ongoing.