Robbery attempt foiled by homemaker

Alipurduar: During a robbery in Alipurduar’s Palashbari Bazaar on a Sunday morning, a homemaker of nearly 50 years bravely fought back against a member of the robber group, biting and kicking him in the private parts. The miscreants fled after a scuffle, prompting an investigation by the Sonapur Outpost Police.

However, the robbers only managed to steal about Rs 5,000 cash, two mobile phones and a fake gold chain from the residence of businessman Subrata Bhuiya. Kalpana Bhuiya, the wife of Subrata Bhuiya, resisted the robbery attempt. Kalpana recounted: “Around 3 am, a group of at least five robbers entered our home. They locked all the rooms from outside, trapping the other family members inside. I suddenly noticed but before I could react, one man grabbed my face and demanded the key to the cupboard. When one of them tried to smother me with a pillow, I fought back by biting his hand and swiftly delivering a kick to his private parts, causing him to fall to the floor. This action prompted the robbers to retreat. Afterward, I summoned the courage to unlock the doors and free everyone in the house. All the robbers had their faces covered with black cloth, making it impossible for me to identify them.” District Superintendent of Police Y Raghuvamshi stated: “A thorough investigation into the incident has been launched.”