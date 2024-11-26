Robbery at nationalised bank in Maheshtala

Kolkata: Tension spread in Maheshtala area after a nationalised bank was found robbed on Monday morning.

According to sources, on Monday morning, the security personnel of the bank arrived and opened the branch located at the Bata More. After entering the bank, he found that the back entrance and the vault was open and he immediately informed the police and bank officials about the incident.

It was learnt that the security personnel had locked the bank on Friday. During the probe, cops reportedly found that the CCTV cameras were damaged and the DVR was also taken away. However, it is not clear whether the lock of the vault and the back entrance were broken or opened using a key. However, the bank authorities informed its customers through a notice that the personal lockers

are intact.